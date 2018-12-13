Vectrus Inc (VEC) Director William F. Murdy Acquires 1,000 Shares

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Director William F. Murdy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $22,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $289,034.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:VEC traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 90,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,566. The company has a market cap of $247.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Vectrus Inc has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.47 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Vectrus Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the second quarter valued at $563,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 28.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 577.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 53,531 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

