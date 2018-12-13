Veoneer (VNE) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Veoneer to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group cut Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Veoneer in a report on Friday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Veoneer stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.14. 713,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,367. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.60 million. Analysts predict that Veoneer will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,329,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,750,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,380,000. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

