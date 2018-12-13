Vera Bradley (VRA) Issues Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.68 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRA. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Vera Bradley from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other news, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $36,119.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,636.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $225,746.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,198.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,220,507 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/vera-bradley-vra-issues-earnings-results.html.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.