Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Cap of $88.10 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Verge has a market capitalization of $88.10 million and $766,996.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bitbns, Graviex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00721326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00021143 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000902 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000677 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,172,086,051 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Graviex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Binance, Gate.io, YoBit, Bitfinex, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

