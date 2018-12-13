Verint Systems (VRNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Imperial Capital

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Imperial Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $49.50. Imperial Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Verint Systems stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $307.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $117,466.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $92,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,650,171.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

