Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verisign’s earnings. Verisign reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisign will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 41.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verisign from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.11. 2,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.99. Verisign has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $176.76.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $497,673.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,425,905.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $382,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,368,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,286,000 after purchasing an additional 485,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,633,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,366,000 after purchasing an additional 172,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,037,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the third quarter valued at about $991,190,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54,837 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

