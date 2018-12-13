Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $609.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report sales of $609.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $599.19 million and the highest is $616.17 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $570.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $6,123,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $2,160,872.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,967,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 936 shares of company stock valued at $112,080 and sold 289,974 shares valued at $34,389,328. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 458.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.58. 3,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,378. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $90.60 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

