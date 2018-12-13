Veritable L.P. Sells 3,328 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 49,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 476,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

In related news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $203,001.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IPG opened at $23.92 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

