Verition Fund Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,436,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,821,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831,581 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,830,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 47.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,590,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,647,000 after acquiring an additional 832,413 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,218,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,370,000 after acquiring an additional 236,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 86.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,119,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,132,000 after acquiring an additional 982,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $73.64 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $71.48 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

