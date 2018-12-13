Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $4.49 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Stock

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 113,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,103 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,101,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $65,350,000 after buying an additional 232,106 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

