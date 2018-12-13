Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Position Boosted by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 472,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Finally, Trust Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 100,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.25 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $238.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

