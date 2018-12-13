Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Position Increased by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 39,738 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of Iberiabank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $182,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

