Verizon Communications (VZ) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a news impact score of -1.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the cell phone carrier an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Verizon Communications’ analysis:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

