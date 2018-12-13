Vermilion Energy (VET) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Monday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$57.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.54.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$30.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$29.93 and a 12-month high of C$50.46.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$508.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$438.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.59000001497078 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -821.54%.

In other news, insider Terrance Gerald Hergott purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.01 per share, with a total value of C$175,050.00. Also, insider Michael Sam Kaluza sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.96, for a total transaction of C$25,248.40.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

