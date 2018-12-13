Vermilion Energy (VET) Rating Increased to Buy at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

VET stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $40.59.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $389.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

