Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Director Susan C. Schnabel Acquires 1,000 Shares

Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,755.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VSM opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.33. Versum Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

Get Versum Materials alerts:

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.43 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 185.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Versum Materials by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 113,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Versum Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,282,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,264,000 after acquiring an additional 385,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Versum Materials by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 36,329 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Versum Materials by 2,469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Versum Materials by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 407,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Loop Capital set a $42.00 target price on shares of Versum Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Director Susan C. Schnabel Acquires 1,000 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/versum-materials-inc-vsm-director-susan-c-schnabel-acquires-1000-shares.html.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Versum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.