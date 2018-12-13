VICI Properties Inc (VICI) is Valinor Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Valinor Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,552,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,200 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up approximately 3.7% of Valinor Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valinor Management L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $98,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,269,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 763,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 116,649 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,371,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,449,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,589,000 after buying an additional 3,699,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 65.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. VICI Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.38 million. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

