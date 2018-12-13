VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Position Reduced by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP trimmed its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500,000 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for 4.2% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 4.05% of VICI Properties worth $324,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 126,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,822. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 65.13 and a quick ratio of 65.13.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Bank of America raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

