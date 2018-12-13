Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 130,549 Shares of Sabre Corp (SABR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 409.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,549 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter worth about $396,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sabre by 56.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,170,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 424,431 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 100.2% in the third quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 38,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sabre by 64.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Sabre by 3.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 132,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,946.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jami Kindle sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $227,129.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,188.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,137 shares of company stock worth $2,596,288. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Sabre had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $970.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

