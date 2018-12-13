View Market Cap Tops $171,797.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. View has a market capitalization of $171,797.00 and $0.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day. One View token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, View has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.02531641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00141059 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00173466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.43 or 0.12936177 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030095 BTC.

View’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. View’s official website is view.ly. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for View is blog.view.ly.

View Token Trading

View can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

