Virtu Financial LLC Has $374,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,467.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 13,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIM. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/virtu-financial-llc-has-374000-position-in-kimco-realty-corp-kim.html.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.