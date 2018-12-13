Virtu Financial LLC Invests $384,000 in Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQC opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 63.60 and a quick ratio of 63.60. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 104.48%. The firm had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

