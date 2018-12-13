Virtu Financial LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,788,000 after buying an additional 1,153,941 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,256,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after buying an additional 415,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,538,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,160,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,647,000 after buying an additional 243,347 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 549.70%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.64 per share, for a total transaction of $456,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $58,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,199.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,822 and have sold 3,000 shares valued at $180,570. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Energizer to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

