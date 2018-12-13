Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 440,013 Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 440,013 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 24,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 33,617 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 8,513.18%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

