Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Receives $129.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS traded down $4.54 on Thursday, reaching $81.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,204. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.06 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

