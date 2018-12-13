Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Director Sells $71,209.60 in Stock

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Director Ziv Shoshani sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $71,209.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VSH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.57. 1,950,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $780.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,341,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,546,000 after acquiring an additional 598,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,668,000 after acquiring an additional 207,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,170,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,668,000 after acquiring an additional 207,713 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,652,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,382,000 after acquiring an additional 646,723 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,953,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,805,000 after acquiring an additional 797,238 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

