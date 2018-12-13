Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Talend SA (TLND)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,338 shares during the quarter. Talend makes up 1.6% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Talend were worth $17,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the second quarter worth $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Talend by 160.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talend by 1,906.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the second quarter worth $206,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Talend stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 0.46. Talend SA has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $73.52.
Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 153.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on TLND. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Talend from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.
Talend Company Profile
Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.
