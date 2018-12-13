Vodafone Group (VOD) Given a GBX 235 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas set a GBX 176 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 202 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 216.30 ($2.83).

LON VOD opened at GBX 161.22 ($2.11) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.93%.

In other news, insider Michel Demare bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($109,760.88). Also, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £2,480.60 ($3,241.34).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

