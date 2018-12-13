Vodafone Group (VOD) Shares Gap Up to $20.11

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.66, but opened at $20.11. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 8724330 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Bank of America cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Vodafone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 75,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1,389.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 123,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,344,000 after purchasing an additional 114,807 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

