Vulcan Materials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,044 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 722% compared to the average volume of 127 put options.

NYSE VMC opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $82.52 and a 12 month high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stephens set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.09.

In other news, Chairman J Thomas Hill bought 1,955 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.66 per share, with a total value of $198,745.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 57,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,997.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 90.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

