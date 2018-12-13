W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,618,749.60 in Stock

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) major shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 purchased 26,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $1,618,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of GRA opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $494.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.23 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a positive return on equity of 98.65% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

GRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price target on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

