Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Lifted by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,288,311 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,419 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 9.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $150,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 807.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

In other Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $112,494.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,886 shares of company stock worth $9,284,819 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

