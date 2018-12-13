Washington Federal (WAFD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Washington Federal have underperformed the industry over the past year. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. While the company is well positioned to benefit from growth in loans, a rising rate scenario, improving credit quality, lower tax rates and easing of stringent regulations, mounting expense levels mainly due to higher compensation costs and information technology expenses are a major near-term concern and might hurt bottom-line growth. Further, its exposure to risky loan portfolios might hamper financials, going forward.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,782,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,301,000 after buying an additional 1,286,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,696,000 after buying an additional 327,783 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,980,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,388,000 after purchasing an additional 163,057 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Washington Federal by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,361,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,562,000 after purchasing an additional 274,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Federal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,623,000 after purchasing an additional 42,561 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

