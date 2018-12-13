WAX (WAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.31 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $41.54 million and $1.31 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, Bibox, Ethfinex and Bithumb.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.02481935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00140702 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00172468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.77 or 0.10169861 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030712 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,838,056 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, C2CX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Tidex, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

