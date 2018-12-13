Wayfair Inc (W) Insider Steven Conine Sells 9,000 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steven Conine sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $959,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,894.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Wednesday, December 12th, Steven Conine sold 9,193 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $981,444.68.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Steven Conine sold 5,450 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $564,620.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Steven Conine sold 900 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $83,466.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Steven Conine sold 9,424 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $1,007,708.32.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Steven Conine sold 10,925 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,176,185.50.

On Monday, October 22nd, Steven Conine sold 17,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $2,113,270.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Steven Conine sold 26,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,588,520.00.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.73. 59,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,844. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $151.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on W. Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/wayfair-inc-w-insider-steven-conine-sells-9000-shares.html.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.