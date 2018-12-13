Weber Alan W Sells 87,531 Shares of BBX Capital Corp (BBX)

Weber Alan W trimmed its stake in shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 83.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,531 shares during the period. Weber Alan W’s holdings in BBX Capital were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 180,144 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on BBX Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Jr. Cagnetta bought 5,000 shares of BBX Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBX Capital stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. BBX Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BBX Capital Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

