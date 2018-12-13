Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,447 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRI. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,252,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,838,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WRI. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup set a $29.00 price target on Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

WRI opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $33.83.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 80.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous special dividend of $0.25. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.49%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 185 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

