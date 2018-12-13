Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HAL. Societe Generale set a $42.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.24.

HAL stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $648,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 7,200 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $232,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,796.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,928 shares of company stock worth $940,407 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,159.6% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,170.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

