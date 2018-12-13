Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,502 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $20,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 433.4% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.61.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

