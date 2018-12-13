Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.47 Million Holdings in Chemours Co (CC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of Chemours worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Chemours by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Chemours by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chemours by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Chemours by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Chemours by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 106.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

