WestRock Co (WRK) Position Lowered by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,608 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in WestRock by 24.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in WestRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 314,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in WestRock by 31.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 111,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. WestRock Co has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock Co will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on WestRock from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on WestRock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In other news, insider Robert A. Feeser sold 67,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $3,178,387.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

