WestRock Co (WRK) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,558 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in WestRock by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 314,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 111,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert A. Feeser sold 67,755 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $3,178,387.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $58.00 price objective on shares of WestRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. WestRock Co has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock Co will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

