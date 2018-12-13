White Metal Resources Corp (CVE:WHM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “White Metal Resources (WHM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/white-metal-resources-whm-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-05.html.

White Metal Resources Company Profile (CVE:WHM)

White Metal Resources Corp., a development stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Shebandowan project comprising the Vanguard property with 99 boundary and single cell mining claims covering 2,107 hectares (ha); and the Shebandowan gold property with 12 staked claims covering 2,185 ha located in the Shebandowan greenstone belt, Northwestern Ontario.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for White Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.