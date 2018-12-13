WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.76. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.61 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 100.60% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stuart D. Aronson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,530 shares of company stock worth $138,823. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resource America Inc. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 252,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $853,000. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

