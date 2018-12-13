WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Insider Don Schena Buys 3,000 Shares

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) insider Don Schena purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $24,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Don Schena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 7th, Don Schena purchased 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,960.00.

Shares of WOW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 476,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,795. WideOpenWest Inc has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.71.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.9% during the third quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 28,768,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,491,000 after buying an additional 1,333,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $2,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WOW. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

