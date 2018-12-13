Windacre Partnership LLC Has $92.86 Million Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS)

Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,739,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,300 shares during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Basico comprises about 8.9% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Basico were worth $92,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 291.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 516,630 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 245.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 457,111 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 12.8% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,766,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 428,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 120.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 770,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 421,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Basico alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SBS opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $967.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Basico had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Basico will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/windacre-partnership-llc-has-92-86-million-stake-in-companhia-de-saneamento-basico-sbs.html.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Basico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Basico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.