Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) will post ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Windstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.09) and the highest is ($2.38). Windstream posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,880%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Windstream will report full-year earnings of ($7.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.20) to ($6.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.22) to ($2.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Windstream.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WIN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Windstream from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

WIN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,160. The company has a market cap of $115.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.05. Windstream has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIN. CQS Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Windstream during the third quarter worth $4,967,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Windstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 295,130 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Windstream in the third quarter valued at about $842,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Windstream by 7.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 115,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Windstream by 133.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

