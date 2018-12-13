WinToken Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (WIN)

WinToken (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One WinToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and FCoin. WinToken has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $47,283.00 worth of WinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WinToken has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.02400010 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00139601 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00171621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.37 or 0.10362046 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030735 BTC.

WinToken Profile

WinToken launched on December 24th, 2017. WinToken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. WinToken’s official message board is medium.com/@winchainofficial. WinToken’s official Twitter account is @WAWLLET. The Reddit community for WinToken is /r/winchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WinToken is www.winchainos.com.

WinToken Token Trading

WinToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

