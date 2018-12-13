Wipro Limited (WIT) Holdings Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 255,159 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,038,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,564,000 after buying an additional 1,812,203 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 64.2% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 550,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 376.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 645,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 509,964 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 14.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,268,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 417,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

