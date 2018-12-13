Workspace Group plc (WKP) Receives GBX 1,035 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,025.83 ($13.40).

A number of research firms have commented on WKP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.81) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 841 ($10.99) on Monday. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 748 ($9.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,040.50 ($13.60).

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 20 ($0.26) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.61 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.7 million sq.

